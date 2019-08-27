Compass Point Lowers Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Neutral

Compass Point downgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

ARCC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. acquired 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 5,425 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $99,928.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,723.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,125 shares of company stock valued at $331,934. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 656.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 36.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.