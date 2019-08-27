Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Shares Up 0.4%

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €31.99 ($37.19) and last traded at €31.80 ($36.98), 1,325,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.68 ($36.84).

SGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €41.50 ($48.26) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.61 ($44.90).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €33.48.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

