Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lessened by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 4.6% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.1% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 706,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,298,758. The company has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

