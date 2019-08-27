Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Colony Credit Real Estate reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colony Credit Real Estate.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 269.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,575,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,427,000 after purchasing an additional 90,736 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,038,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 7,415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 937,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 925,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 823,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 220,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

CLNC traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,941. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $23.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.57%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

