Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Colony Credit Real Estate reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colony Credit Real Estate.
Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 269.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,575,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,427,000 after purchasing an additional 90,736 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,038,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 7,415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 937,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 925,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 823,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 220,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.
CLNC traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,941. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $23.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.57%.
Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
