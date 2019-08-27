Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 656,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.28. 625,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,929.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,388,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,107,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,882,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 564,285 shares of company stock worth $40,530,290. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

