Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,906,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after acquiring an additional 768,550 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,465,000 after acquiring an additional 695,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,348 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,855,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 60,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,955. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.87.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 44,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $3,165,057.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,388,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,107,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,882,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 564,285 shares of company stock worth $40,530,290. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

