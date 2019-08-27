Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,458.32

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,458.32 and traded as high as $2,530.00. Clarkson shares last traded at $2,340.00, with a volume of 27,436 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 2,787 ($36.42) to GBX 2,963 ($38.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $709.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,532.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,457.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

