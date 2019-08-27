Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.59 Billion

Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will announce $18.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.49 billion to $18.76 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $18.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $74.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.59 billion to $74.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $76.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.47 billion to $77.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,522,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,382,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average is $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

