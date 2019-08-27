Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after buying an additional 3,553,686 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after buying an additional 2,472,300 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,371,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after buying an additional 1,822,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,873,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $102,521,000 after buying an additional 1,296,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

CSCO stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,069,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,524,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,925 shares of company stock worth $4,976,706. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

