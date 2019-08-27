Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,087,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222,875 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.28% of Cincinnati Financial worth $214,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,245,000 after acquiring an additional 208,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,955,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,992,000 after buying an additional 41,268 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,707,000 after buying an additional 492,556 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 960,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,541,000 after buying an additional 151,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,211,000 after buying an additional 17,989 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.38. 7,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

