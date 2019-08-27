Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 18,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $4,339,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $5,481,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.78.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,719. The firm has a market cap of $218.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,700. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

