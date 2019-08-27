Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.14, approximately 100,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 50,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

CEMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Chembio Diagnostics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

