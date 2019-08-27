Centrality Price Up 11% This Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Centrality has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Centrality token can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. Centrality has a market cap of $16.55 million and $750.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00252658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.01319289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020772 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00094134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,428,186 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

