Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in August

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,900 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 964,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Earl E. Fry acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $54,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,585.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul K. Yonamine acquired 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $255,790.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,790.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,977 shares of company stock valued at $588,812. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 907.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

NYSE CPF traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.33. 95,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $784.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.99. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $55.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Central Pacific Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

