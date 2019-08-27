Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Santander downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

CX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 5,124,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,317,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 121.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TT International acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at $46,346,000. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

