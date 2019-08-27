Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Celgene were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 89.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,179,000 after purchasing an additional 787,638 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at about $637,066,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,865,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,692,000 after purchasing an additional 172,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,990,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

Shares of CELG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.98. The company had a trading volume of 549,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,612. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.77.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

