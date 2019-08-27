Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELC. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on shares of Celcuity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Celcuity stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630. The company has a quick ratio of 25.26, a current ratio of 25.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $179.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 13,655.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

