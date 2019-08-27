CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Short Interest Down 17.1% in August

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,072,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 12,148,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in CBS by 17.1% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,000,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CBS by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,879 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,986,000 after acquiring an additional 191,415 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CBS by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,278,156 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,871,000 after acquiring an additional 37,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CBS by 27.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,267,052 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after acquiring an additional 916,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in CBS by 26.9% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,672,642 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,561,000 after acquiring an additional 779,563 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBS stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,416. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. CBS has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBS will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

CBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CBS from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens set a $64.00 price objective on CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on CBS from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

