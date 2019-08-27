Caspian (CSP) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Caspian token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $103,199.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Caspian is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,961,105 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

