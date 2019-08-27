Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.20

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.20 and last traded at C$17.00, with a volume of 1850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.00.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Caribbean Utilities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.79 million and a P/E ratio of 19.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.53.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

