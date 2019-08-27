CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton Sells 3,898 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 3,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $122,787.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 13th, Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,413 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $86,385.40.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. 797,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,495. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CarGurus by 4.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,494,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,238,000 after buying an additional 295,775 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 492,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Consumer Edge started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

