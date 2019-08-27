CareTech (LON:CTH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $356.02

CareTech Holdings plc (LON:CTH)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $356.02 and traded as low as $367.40. CareTech shares last traded at $373.00, with a volume of 13,874 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of CareTech in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $406.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 373.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 356.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. CareTech’s payout ratio is 0.98%.

About CareTech (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

