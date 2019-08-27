Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.22

Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 247749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Rivers from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.04 and a quick ratio of 25.98. The company has a market cap of $445.20 million and a PE ratio of 110.50.

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The venture capital firm reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Rivers Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Rivers Company Profile (CVE:RIV)

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

