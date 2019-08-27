Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$85.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$80.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners set a C$75.00 target price on Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$64.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

WEED stock traded down C$2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.09. 1,433,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,531. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.04. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$31.03 and a 1-year high of C$76.68. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Anthony Nicholas Zekulin sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.85, for a total value of C$8,808,648.10. Also, Director Bruce Linton sold 166,667 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.92, for a total value of C$8,654,067.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 422,235 shares in the company, valued at C$21,924,256.81. Insiders sold a total of 433,333 shares of company stock worth $22,639,985 over the last 90 days.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

