Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cadence Bancorp traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 348954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. bought 64,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $996,529.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,311.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $48,749.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,725.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 99,271 shares of company stock worth $1,567,231 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 36.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 40.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

