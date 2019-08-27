Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,289.89

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,289.89 and last traded at $1,288.89, with a volume of 991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,264.70.

Several research firms recently commented on CABO. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,316.00 price target (up previously from $1,210.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,090.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,219.00.

The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,232.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,093.79.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 30.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,147.42, for a total transaction of $613,869.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,438. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,317 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $29,997,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

