Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Trading Down 0.4%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$42.68 and last traded at C$42.68, approximately 22,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 72,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.84.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$47.00 target price on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.24.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director David Court bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,646.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$366,561.89.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

