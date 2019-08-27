Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

BAM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 136,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,912. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.12. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

