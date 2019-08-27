Brokerages Expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report sales of $254.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $251.40 million to $257.81 million. Pra Group reported sales of $225.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $995.51 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pra Group.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Pra Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pra Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Pra Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.86. 4,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,507. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Pra Group has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pra Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,381,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,537,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,217,000 after purchasing an additional 306,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,970,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,402,000 after purchasing an additional 274,567 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 949,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 252,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pra Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,416,000.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pra Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.