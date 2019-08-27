Brokerages Expect CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) to Post $0.48 EPS

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.48 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CSS Industries an industry rank of 98 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in CSS Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSS Industries by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 60,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 43,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CSS Industries has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.72). CSS Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSS Industries will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

