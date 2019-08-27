Brokerages Expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Cantel Medical’s rating score has improved by 6.8% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $120.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cantel Medical an industry rank of 78 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of CMD stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,657. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $63.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $228.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.95 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cantel Medical will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Cantel Medical’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

