Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Post $0.80 EPS

Brokerages expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.84. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $921.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.45 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.55. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,430.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Hub Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Hub Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hub Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 136,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

