Brokerages Anticipate Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.56 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce $594.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $605.69 million and the lowest is $588.91 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $580.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.16 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,658.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after acquiring an additional 631,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $23,493,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 349,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 267,629 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 238,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,976,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAKE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.68. 36,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,294. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.41. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.