Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Brokerages expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to post sales of $5.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.22 billion. Altria Group also reported sales of $5.29 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $19.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 billion to $19.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

MO stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 49,895,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 68.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883,878 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411,523 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

