Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on Brightsphere Investment Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

NYSE BSIG traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 466,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.41 million and a PE ratio of 4.71. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.13 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 214.61% and a net margin of 18.36%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, insider Guang Yang bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.