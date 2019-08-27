Bridge Protocol (BRDG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Bridge Protocol has a market capitalization of $96,868.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Protocol has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000700 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. Bridge Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol . The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bridge Protocol is www.bridgeprotocol.io . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bridge Protocol Token Trading

Bridge Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

