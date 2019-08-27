Bread (BRD) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Bread has a market cap of $25.77 million and approximately $154,362.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002856 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Binance and Cobinhood. Over the last week, Bread has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00252957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.55 or 0.01308678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00093802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Cobinhood, Binance, OKEx, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

