BP plc (NYSE:BP) Stake Lowered by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 49,050 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $43,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 18.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,348,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,141,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,835,000 after buying an additional 4,126,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,652,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,705,000 after buying an additional 1,631,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BP by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,720,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $250,090,000 after buying an additional 989,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in BP by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,790,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,299,000 after buying an additional 706,490 shares in the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BP. ValuEngine lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

BP traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,976,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP plc has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $47.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.