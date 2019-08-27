Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Zacks has also given Borr Drilling an industry rank of 212 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.
