BMO NAQ 100 EQY HEGD TO CAD INDX ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Trading Down 0.2%

BMO NAQ 100 EQY HEGD TO CAD INDX ETF (TSE:ZQQ)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$56.19 and last traded at C$56.19, 26,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 55,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.01.

