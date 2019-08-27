Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of ZAG traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 58,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,491. Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf has a 12 month low of C$14.95 and a 12 month high of C$16.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.13.

