BLOCKv One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,705.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $4,705.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00252658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.01319289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020772 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00094134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000403 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Bittrex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

