BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.63

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.63 and traded as high as $15.32. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 188 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 538,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 320,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 106,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

