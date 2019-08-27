bitJob (STU) Achieves Market Cap of $35,966.00

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, bitJob has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. One bitJob token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. bitJob has a market capitalization of $35,966.00 and $150.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

bitJob Profile

bitJob’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob . The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

