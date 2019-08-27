bitJob One Day Trading Volume Hits $183.00 (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 88.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. bitJob has a market cap of $36,029.00 and $183.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitJob token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, YoBit and IDEX. In the last week, bitJob has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00254774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.01309802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020543 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00094020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000404 BTC.

bitJob Token Profile

bitJob launched on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io . The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

