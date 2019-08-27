Bitcore Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, Bitcore has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003130 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $1,742.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,150.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.56 or 0.01842862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.95 or 0.03041942 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00716417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00767930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00071063 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00495219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008187 BTC.

About Bitcore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,791,931 coins and its circulating supply is 17,290,972 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.