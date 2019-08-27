Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $53,678.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000200 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 74.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 30,649,713 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

