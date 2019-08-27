Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) by 149.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Birks Group worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:BGI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.89. 8,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,009. Birks Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.95.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other. The company offers designed products, as well as various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

