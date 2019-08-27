Bingo Industries Ltd (ASX:BIN) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

Bingo Industries Ltd (ASX:BIN) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82. Bingo Industries has a fifty-two week low of A$1.17 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.27 ($2.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Bingo Industries

Bingo Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste management solutions for domestic and commercial businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Collections, Post Collections, and Other. It collects and transports building, demolition, industrial, and commercial waste from customers to post-collection facilities; and provides bins on hire.

