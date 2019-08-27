BidaskClub Downgrades Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CHUY has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.15. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,411,000 after buying an additional 86,122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 587,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 44,817 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 582,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 435,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares in the last quarter.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.